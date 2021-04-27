1,040,500 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,040,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in NIO in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in NIO by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CLSA began coverage on NIO in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.11.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

