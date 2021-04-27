Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 33,800 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.22% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $43,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

TTWO opened at $176.43 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.71 and a 200 day moving average of $183.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

