Daily Mail and General Trust plc (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

DMTGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup raised Daily Mail and General Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Daily Mail and General Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

DMTGF opened at $12.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

