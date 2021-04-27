BOMB 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $242,654.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 27.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $3.52 or 0.00006406 BTC on popular exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $3.20 million and $242,654.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOMB has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,982.76 or 1.00067136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00041889 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010928 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00136594 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000940 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001857 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,095 coins and its circulating supply is 909,307 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

