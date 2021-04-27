Poolz Finance Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $29.13 million and $6.96 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $18.39 or 0.00033474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00063345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00278123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.48 or 0.01040077 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00027289 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.35 or 0.00737734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,819.27 or 0.99769581 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

