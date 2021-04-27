nYFI (N0031) Market Capitalization Tops $386,631.49

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. nYFI has a total market capitalization of $386,631.49 and $30,199.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, nYFI has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. One nYFI coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00066793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00021258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00065329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.29 or 0.00761271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00097723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,497.84 or 0.08185950 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

