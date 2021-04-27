Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $120.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.79.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $96.98 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $106.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,112,600 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

