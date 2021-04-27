Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.09.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $440.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $203.34 and a fifty-two week high of $444.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

