Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Cut to Equal Weight at Stephens

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of HTH stock opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilltop news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $25,435,000. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 53.2% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,759,000 after buying an additional 468,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,824,000 after buying an additional 314,297 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth $4,115,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 661,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,210,000 after buying an additional 102,164 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.