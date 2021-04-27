MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGPI. Truist downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.75.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $71.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.39 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $369,982.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $263,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $385,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,373 shares of company stock worth $895,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

