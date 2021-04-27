Rockland Trust Co. Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $142,110.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $143.79 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

