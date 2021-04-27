Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 129 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $87.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.59. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

