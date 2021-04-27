New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $38.58 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,676 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Corning worth $38,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 123,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 97,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 230.35, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.