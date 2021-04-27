YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $477,000 in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $722,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period.

IPO opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.83.

