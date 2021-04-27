Zacks: Brokerages Expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Post $6.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to post earnings of $6.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.56 and the lowest is $6.20. Broadcom posted earnings per share of $5.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $26.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.34 to $27.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $29.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.54 to $30.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Broadcom.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

AVGO opened at $471.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $469.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $192.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $254.75 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.