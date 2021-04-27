Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.81 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of ARE stock opened at $179.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $136.52 and a one year high of $181.08.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.64%.
Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
