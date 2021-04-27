FedNat (FNHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect FedNat to post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.89 million. On average, analysts expect FedNat to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FNHC opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $89.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.90. FedNat has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FedNat in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

