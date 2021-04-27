Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Boosted by Piper Sandler

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Hawaiian in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,331,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,095,000 after acquiring an additional 782,707 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,349,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,710,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,896,000 after buying an additional 78,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,841,000 after buying an additional 76,402 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,836,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

