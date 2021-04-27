The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VTWRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

VTWRF stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

