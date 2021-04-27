Barclays Increases Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Price Target to $17.00

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

THNPF stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Technip Energies has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.