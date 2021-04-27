Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Now Covered by Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SMSI. TheStreet lowered Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.08 million, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.86. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

