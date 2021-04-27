W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CL King

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was downgraded by equities researchers at CL King from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.89.

Shares of NYSE:GRA opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $68.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.59.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

