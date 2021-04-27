New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $41.59 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,370 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Skyworks Solutions worth $41,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.40.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $199.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.73 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

