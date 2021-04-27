IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Barclays raised their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $145.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.29 and a 200-day moving average of $131.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

