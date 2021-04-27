ProVise Management Group LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $271.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.90 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $319.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

