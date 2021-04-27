Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 8,235 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.91.

VRSK opened at $186.47 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.18 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.89 and a 200-day moving average of $188.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,565.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

