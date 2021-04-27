Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $698,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Marino Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,715 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $166.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.