Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 71.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Rite Aid by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAD opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

