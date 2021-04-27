Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys New Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned 0.61% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $750,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $996,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,203,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,315,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

