Raymond James Comments on Teck Resources Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.36. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK. Scotiabank upped their price target on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Shares of TECK opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

