Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has decreased its dividend payment by 47.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 295.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.89 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

