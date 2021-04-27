Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 53.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 75.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

Shares of ORC opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $514.05 million, a P/E ratio of 181.67 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

