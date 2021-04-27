Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:CSSEP opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

