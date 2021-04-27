Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE GCM opened at C$5.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$333.47 million and a PE ratio of -54.40. Gran Colombia Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.27 and a 12-month high of C$8.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.29.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Gran Colombia Gold from C$11.69 to C$9.88 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Jaime Perez bought 4,000 shares of Gran Colombia Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$187,087.12.

About Gran Colombia Gold

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia.

