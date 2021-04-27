StormX (STMX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $33.99 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. StormX has a market capitalization of $429.80 million and $33.99 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StormX has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00066378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00021139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.21 or 0.00760540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00097747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,447.02 or 0.08125982 BTC.

About StormX

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,412,333,047 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

