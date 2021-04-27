Switcheo (SWTH) 1-Day Volume Tops $881,967.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, Switcheo has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Switcheo coin can now be bought for $0.0647 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Switcheo has a market cap of $86.40 million and $881,967.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Switcheo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00063304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00279258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.30 or 0.01049407 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.93 or 0.00736277 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00026487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,621.07 or 0.99808358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,400,260,574 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,498,153 coins. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.