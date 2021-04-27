Bokf Na Has $3.83 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

SLB opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

