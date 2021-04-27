Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $26.24 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,281 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.5% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.75.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $261.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $169.39 and a 1 year high of $262.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

