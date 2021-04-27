Analysts Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Announce $1.55 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to announce earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Boston Properties reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Boston Properties by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Boston Properties by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $107.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

