Brokerages Anticipate STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. STORE Capital reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $35.93 on Friday. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 40,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

