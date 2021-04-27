Origin Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $540.85 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 15% against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $540.85 million and $142.82 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.91 or 0.00003485 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00066510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00021089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00065944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.89 or 0.00765429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00098088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,481.00 or 0.08168633 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,875,718 coins. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

