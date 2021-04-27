Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on Z. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

NASDAQ Z opened at $141.19 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of -72.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.60.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.92, for a total transaction of $1,207,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 61,941 shares in the company, valued at $8,171,256.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $2,270,441.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,870 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,313. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

