Trupanion (TRUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Trupanion to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trupanion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $126.53. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,139.97 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.57.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $318,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,943 shares in the company, valued at $46,699,657.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $31,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,106.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,102 shares of company stock valued at $14,333,525 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

