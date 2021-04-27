Investors Buy Large Volume of Ryder System Call Options (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,640 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,312% compared to the average volume of 68 call options.

R has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ryder System by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE R opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

