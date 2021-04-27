Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,721 put options on the company. This is an increase of 955% compared to the average daily volume of 258 put options.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in Criteo by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Criteo by 963.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 242,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Criteo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. Criteo has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $39.07.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Criteo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.53.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

