New York Community Bancorp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,705 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,230% compared to the average daily volume of 159 put options.

NYCB opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NYCB shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

