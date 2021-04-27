ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Given Buy Rating at Williams Capital

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Williams Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALE. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.20.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $70.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.43. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.42.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 1,346.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.