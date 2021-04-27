Barrington Research Upgrades Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) to “Outperform”

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SRI. CL King lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

SRI stock opened at $33.29 on Monday. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $189.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.