Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Macquarie Infrastructure to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.40 million. On average, analysts expect Macquarie Infrastructure to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MIC opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

