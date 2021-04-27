Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Summit Financial Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Summit Financial Group in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.47. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 22.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 31,708 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

